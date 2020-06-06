K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa Cautions Hospitality Service Owners To Strictly Follow SOP Issued

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has cautioned restaurant and hospitality service owners to strictly follow the guidelines issued ahead of reopening on June 8. The representatives of the hostel association and transport companies have also assured the Chief Minister that they will abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a meeting held on Saturday, the Bus Owners Association, Hotel Owners' Association and the Taxi Owners' Association placed certain demands before the state government. Responding to the demands put forth, Yediyurappa stated that they would thoroughly be reviewed before an 'appropriate' decision is taken. Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has also released a guidebook for hotel owners to follow for the reopening of hotels, hospitality units and tourist destinations amid the pandemic. Among others, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Transport Minister Lakshmana Sawadi attended the meeting.

Health Ministry issues SOP

As a part of the Centre's phased-wise reopening termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued the Standard Operating Procedure to facilitate the reopening of hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services. However, hospitality units in containment zones shall continue to remain closed. The SOP issued has also advised children below 10 years and persons above 65 years of age to stay home.

The SOP mandates use of face covers/masks and strictly prohibits spitting. It has also advised the installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app. Furthermore, only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed on the premises. Here is the complete SOP issued.

