COVID-19 Outbreak: BTC Elections In Assam Postponed, Fresh Dates To Be Announced Later

Amid Coivid-19 outbreak that has shaken countries across the world, the State Election Commission has postponed the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam, scheduled on April 4. The term of the present council will end on April 27.

Various political parties, as well as concerned citizens, had earlier appealed to the State Election Commission to postpone the polls.

READ | Demand for Julian Assange’s release grows strong after first coronavirus case in UK prison

Making the announcement, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar also said that campaigning for the BTC elections too is barred. However, the Model Code of Conduct will continue to be in force. The commission has informed that the new schedule will be notified for the poll, re-poll (if any) and counting, and adequate time will be given for campaigning.

READ | NASA suspends work on manned Moon mission due to coronavirus outbreak

It may be mentioned that many politicians invited sharp criticism as they continued to address massive election rallies even as the State government as well as Centre urged the people to maintain distance. Some were even seen shaking hands with the people as they went to campaign.

READ | Australia locks down isolated indigenous areas over coronavirus fears

Measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state

Earlier in the day, the State government announced a series of measures being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the State. So far more than 75,000 inbound passengers have been screened at various airports, railway stations and bus terminals of the State.

Addressing the media earlier, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 1,003 persons are in-home quarantine and 164 of them have already completed the 14 days period. In another precautionary measure, the State government has also decided to stamp all inbound passengers with a travel history to any part of the country for a considerable period of time. In the stamp, there will be a voluntary declaration, wherein it will be stated that he or she will stay at home for 14 days. The stamping will start from Sunday.

READ | Coronavirus: Kid from small village demonstrates handwashing technique