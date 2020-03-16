Coronavirus Outbreak: Calcutta HC To Begin Thermal Screening Of Visitors From March 17

Amid increasing number of COVID-19 or coronavirus cases in India, the Calcutta High Court on Monday announced that it would start screening all visitors from Tuesday to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus. Thermal scanning equipment will be provided to the security personnel at all gates of the court.

Welcoming the decision of the Registrar General of the Calcutta HC, the Bar Association of Calcutta High Court will only hear urgent matters in the court, in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, the Registrar General of Calcutta HC had issued a notification announcing that the court will only hear urgent matters till March 20 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

"It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that from Tuesday, (March 17, 2020) the cause list will be published for only those matters which are urgent in nature and mentioned before the respective benches for listing," the notification said.

The High Court also ordered that the staff present in all courts of West Bengal should be reduced by at least half and offices must allow its staff to work on rotation only.

Supreme Court to conduct proceedings through video conferencing

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court will soon introduce court proceedings via video conferencing to avoid the 'people to people' spread. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Sunday said that there cannot be a "complete shutdown" of courts due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The SC also assured that separate rooms will be allocated to counsels of each party inside the SC premises. Any lawyer has to only download a simple application and activate court proceedings vide video conference, that can be conducted from his office. There would also be a smart television in both the press lounge for the convenience of the journalists. That e-filings can be made any time of the day i.e., 24/7. The court proceedings and filing procedures will soon go digital and paperless, the Court said.

