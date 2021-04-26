COVID-19: Can A Person Order Food From Outside During Isolation? Dr Chandrashekhar Answers

Amid never-ending speculations around the COVID-19 virus and to put an end to a wary person's doubts, medical expert Dr. Chandrashekhar answered one of the most common COVID-19 related questions in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. He was asked a question in relation to ordering food from outside if one has tested COVID-19 positive.

Dr. Chandrashekhar said that according to the government’s advisory, if a person has tested COVID-19 positive, then they should definitely “avoid” food from outside altogether. But he also added that if at all one is ordering food and can’t avoid it then they must take care of the packet and sanitise it well. He asserted that sanitising or disinfecting the package is “very important” considering the rising coronavirus cases.

Further, while talking about the food that COVID-19 patients should have, Dr. Chandrashekhar said that they must ensure that it is “good nutritious food”. He urged people not to order “unhygienic or junk food”. He said, “We should be eating healthy food during this time and specifically if its homemade food then it’s a good thing”.

“But if we can’t help ourselves and we are forced to order from outside then we will have to take of the container or parcel that has been delivered” he concluded.

COVID-19 tally in India

Meanwhile, with 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 26. The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.