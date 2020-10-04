COVID-19 Cases: Active Cases In Maharashtra Drop To 2.55 Lakh; 79.64% Patients Recover

Maharashtra continued to witness a fall in daily novel coronavirus cases after 13,702 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, October 4. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 14,43,409 out of which 2,55,281 cases are active. With 15,048 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 11,49,603.

326 deaths- 48 each from Mumbai and Satara, 37 from Pune, 26 from Nagpur, 14 from Sangli, 10 from Beed, 9 each from Thane and Navi Mumbai, 8 each from Nashik, Gondia, Kalyan-Dombivali and Jalgaon, 7 from Ahmednagar, 6 each from Aurangabad and Solapur, 5 each from Mira Bhayandar, Raigad, Amravati and Yavatmal, 4 each from Latur, Jalna, Ratnagiri and Pimpri Chinchwad, three each from Panvel, Sindhudurg, Parbhani and Nanded, two each from Dhule, Bhandara, Osmanabad, Palghar, Vasai Virar and Bhiwandi and one each from Hingoli and Akola were reported on Sunday.

Until now, a total of 38,084 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 71,11,204 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 22,09,696 persons are under home quarantine, 27,939 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 20.29%, 79.64%, and 2.64% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 65,49,373 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India while 55,09,966 patients have recovered and 1,01,782 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 9,37,625 cases. For the 13th day in a row, the country has maintained the trend of recording less than 10 lakh cases. With 82,260 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 84.13%.

75.44% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Moreover, 78% of the 75,829 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh account for 80.53% of the 940 new deaths reported in the country.

