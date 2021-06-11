'COVID-19 Cases Below 1Lakh Mark; Daily Positivity Rate Dips As States Unlock': MOHFW

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry addressed a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in India. Lav Agarwal, Joint Health Secretary, informed about the management and control of COVID-19 cases in the country, battling the second wave's adverse impacts. With PM Modi's announcement of centralisation of vaccines and free vaccination to people aged 18 and above, the vaccination drive is expected to improve at the earliest.

COVID reported cases in India

From the past five days, daily reported cases are less than one lakh. A sharp decline in weekly positivity is noted. The weekly positivity rate as of date is 21.6 per cent. And, as low as 4.49% positivity is reported in the past 24 hours. Around 15 states of India have a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent. To date, 2.93 crore total active cases of COVID-19 is reported in the country.

COVID recovery rate

With good health infrastructure and treatment protocol management, that country's recovery rate of Coronavirus infections has increased to 94.9 per cent which was 81.8 per cent on May 3rd. So far, 2.78cr people have recovered from the Coronavirus infection.

Vaccination drive

Earlier, healthcare workers and frontline workers were considered as priority age group to be vaccinated. But in recent times, people above 45 years of age and individuals aged 18 and above are eligible to get the COVID vaccine doses. A total of 1.6 crore healthcare workers, 2.53 crore frontline workers, 16.74 crore people aged above 45 years, and 3.65 crore individuals aged above 18 years are vaccinated to date.

India is the second-highest country to vaccinate 3.4 per cent of its population. To date, India has administered 24,51,44,277 vaccine doses across 42,609 vaccination sites.

Prime focus

As India battles COVID-19, people must continue to follow COVID appropriate behvaiuor like wearing masks, maintain physical distancing, hand hygiene, and respiratory hygiene.

People must understand Coronavirus is a viral infectious disease whose host is the human body. Even when the country decides to unlock, the public must avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.