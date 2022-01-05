COVID-19 Cases Continue To Soar In Pondy

Coronavirus cases are continuing to soar in Puducherry with the confirmation of 73 fresh infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

With 73 cases being reported today, the overall tally went up to 1,29, 692.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,727 samples were spread over Puducherry 50, Karaikal 13 and Mahe 10.

However, there was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained 1881.

The active cases were 278 with 59 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 219 patients being in home isolation.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that while nine patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,27,533.

The Health Department has tested so far 20,56,978 samples and has found 17,45,772 out of them to be negative.

The Director said the test positivity rate shot up to 2.68 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.34 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has administered 14,15,406 doses so far which comprised 8,45,889 first doses and 5,69,517 second.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)