COVID-19 Cases Cross Grim 12 Million Mark In India; 80% Cases Reported From 5 States

Within a span of 24 hours, India reported the highest single-day rise with 68,020 new COVID-19 cases. This increased the total tally of the country to 1.20 crore the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry. This is a steady rise in the cases for the 19th consecutive day, the active cases have now increased to 5,40,720-- that comprises 4.47% of the total infections while the recovery rate has dropped to 94.32%.

As per the Ministry of Health, the majority of new cases are restricted to 6 selective states- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. These states continue to report high Daily New Cases; account for 78.56% of new cases registered in the last 24 hours (56,211).

A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

80% of total cases from 5 states

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.64% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 62% of the active caseload of the country.

Image Source: PIB

COVID -19 cases in India

India reports 56,211 new COVID-19 cases, 37,028 discharges and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,20,95,855

Total recoveries: 1,13,93,021

Active cases:5,40,720

Death toll: 1,62,114

Over 6.11 crore vaccine doses administered across the country.

In the last 24 hours, more than 5.8 Lakh Vaccination Doses were administered.

#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive



More than 5.8 Lakh (5,82,919) Vaccination Doses given in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/FP7lSp7Mnb — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 30, 2021

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Gets Second Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

Calling both the Made in India vaccines safe & effective, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that no one experienced any sort of side effects after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday Union Minister and his wife took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

"After taking the first dose of the vaccine, neither of us felt any side effects. Both Indian vaccines are safe & effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," said Union Health Minister.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/PTI/representativeimage)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.