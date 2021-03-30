Last Updated:

COVID-19 Cases Cross Grim 12 Million Mark In India; 80% Cases Reported From 5 States

Within a span of 24 hours, India reported the highest single-day rise with 68,020 new COVID-19 cases. This made the total tally of the country above 1.20 crore.

Written By
Astha Singh
Pixabay/PTI/representativeimage

Within a span of 24 hours, India reported the highest single-day rise with 68,020 new COVID-19 cases. This increased the total tally of the country to 1.20 crore the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry. This is a steady rise in the cases for the 19th consecutive day, the active cases have now increased to 5,40,720-- that comprises 4.47% of the total infections while the recovery rate has dropped to 94.32%. 

READ | New Mumbai Covid guidelines: MCGM centralises hospital bed allotment; activates 'max beds'

As per the Ministry of Health, the majority of new cases are restricted to 6 selective states- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. These states continue to report high Daily New Cases; account for 78.56% of new cases registered in the last 24 hours (56,211).

READ | Joe Biden says war against COVID 'far from won'; ramps up immunisation campaign

A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

READ | 'Safe & Effective': Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan gets second Covid-19 vaccine dose

80% of total cases from 5 states

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.64% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 62% of the active caseload of the country.

READ | US health body warns of 'impending doom' as COVID-19 cases cross 30 million

Image Source: PIB

COVID -19 cases in India

India reports 56,211 new COVID-19 cases, 37,028 discharges and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

  • Total cases: 1,20,95,855
  • Total recoveries: 1,13,93,021
  • Active cases:5,40,720
  • Death toll: 1,62,114

Over 6.11 crore vaccine doses administered across the country. 

In the last 24 hours, more than 5.8 Lakh Vaccination Doses were administered.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Gets Second Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

Calling both the Made in India vaccines safe & effective, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that no one experienced any sort of side effects after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday Union Minister and his wife took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. 

"After taking the first dose of the vaccine, neither of us felt any side effects. Both Indian vaccines are safe & effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," said Union Health Minister.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/PTI/representativeimage)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND