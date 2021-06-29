COVID-19 Cases In India Further Declines To 37,566 Fresh Infections, 907 Deaths Recorded

The COVID-19 cases in the latest tally further dropped with 37, 566 fresh COVID-19 infections bringing the total tally to 30,316,897. According to the latest tally, 907 people lost their lives taking the toll to 397,637. Tuesday's figures are lower than that reported on Monday when 46,148 new infections were recorded in a day. The number of fatalities also fell in 24 hours since 979 died due to Covid-19 on Monday, according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8 am.

A total of 56,994 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 2,93,66,601. The recovery rate of the country is at 96.80 per cent. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country declined to 552,659 in Tuesday's inputs. Active cases in India account for 1.82 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate of the country is also on a steady decline as it now stands at 2.74 per cent, below five per cent, the health ministry's data showed.

On Monday, the daily positivity rate, which was less than five per cent for 21 consecutive days and was 2.94 per cent, followed the downward trend on Tuesday and stood at 2.12 per cent, as per the data.

The health ministry also claimed on Monday the country's testing capacity has been further ramped up. Till date, more than 400 million tests have been done to detect the viral disease in the country, as of Tuesday, according to data.

Vaccination drive in India

After the Union Health Ministry showed data of cumulative vaccine doses which were administered on Monday, the country witnessed a milestone of 32.36 crores, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged this and hailed the vaccination drive once again as it is gaining momentum each day. As per the Health Ministry data, India has administered 323.66 million vaccine doses, leaving behind the United States with 323.33 million doses administered, and also countries like the UK with 76.32 doses, Germany with 71. 44, France with 52.46, and Italy with 49.65 jabs.

This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the 78th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', spoke about India’s new phase of the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world, in which vaccine is being made available for free across the States and Union territories.