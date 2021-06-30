COVID-19 Cases In India Sees Slight Rise With 45,951 Fresh Infections In Latest Tally

The COVID-19 cases in the latest tally increased from yesterday's tally with more than 40,000 COVID-19 infections. The nation reported 45,951 new cases in last 24 hours bringing the total tally to 3,03,62,848. According to the health ministry, total number of deaths came down from 907 to 817 in the latest report. The toll has reached 3,98,454.

A total of 60,729 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 2,94,27,330. The recovery rate of the country increased to 96.92% per cent. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country declined to 5,37,064 in Wednesday's inputs. Active cases in India account for 1.77% of total cases. The weekly positivity rate of the country is also on a steady decline as it now stands at 2.69 per cent, below five per cent, the health ministry's data showed.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 48th consecutive day, informed the union health ministry. Meanwhile, testing capacity has been substantially ramped up with 41.01 cr tests total conducted.

India's vaccination drive

Under Nationwide Vaccination Drive 33.28 crore doses have been administered so far. In a major achievement, India's Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralizes both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US' National Institute of Health has said.

Between June 21 and June 28, 57.68 lakh average daily dosages were administered. It added that from May 1 to June 24, 56 percent of dosages were provided in rural areas, while 44 percent were given in urban areas. The first dosage of the COVID vaccination has been administered to 20.9 crore people aged 45 to 59 years, or 42 percent of the population, according to the report. Since the peak on May 10, the active COVID-19 caseload has dropped by more than 85%.

Giving a major relief, the Indian Government on Tuesday granted COVID vaccine Moderna as new drug for restricted emergency use in India, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog informed on Tuesday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval to pharma major Cipla to import Moderna COVID vaccines for restricted emergency use. Studies in foreign drug regulating and controlling agencies have shown Moderna to be 90 percent effective.