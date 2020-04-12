The Debate
COVID-19 Cases In TN Touches 1075;rapid Testing Going To Be Key Strategy, Says Health Dept

General News

Tamil Nadu is leading second in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra and is ahead of Delhi with 1075 positive cases as on Sunday

Written By Sanjeevee Sadagopan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Tamil Nadu is leading second in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra and is ahead the national capital  with 1075 positive cases as on Sunday. The state has recorded 11 deaths and 50 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 10,655 samples have been tested till date. 

Read: CBI Officials Distribute Food Packets, Ration Among Migrant Labourers

'We have enough testing kits now' 

The Health Ministry, however, claim that they have tested all the single source and have traced their contacts and the Tablighi cases are cracked and under control. Eight doctors including 2 railway and 4 private doctors have tested positive so far and 5 nurses so far have been tested positive in the state. There are 450 cluster zones across the state announced as containment zones with 70 alone in the city of Chennai with 199 cases topping the list, followed by Coimbatore with 119 cases. 

Read: Tamil Nadu: Doctors, Healthcare Workers Reside At Hospital To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

"We have enough testing kits now, we have 24,000 PCR testing kits and we'll be receiving 90,000 kits next week probably. This is effective than rapid test kits and hence aggressive testing for primary and secondary contacts will be conducted," said the health secretary of Tamil Nadu Beela Rajesh. The state government has also announced that it will bear the expenses of testing in the private labs which is according to the order of SC. The state government claims that the level of transmission is still in the second stage. However, the state government is drawing sharp criticism for not conducting enough tests. 

Read: Tamil Nadu & Punjab Mull Extending Lockdown Post-April 14 Ahead Of PM Modi's CM Conference

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Five States Extend Lockdown Till April 30; Total Cases At 8447

First Published:
