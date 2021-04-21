COVID-19 Cases In Vaccinated People Rare, Not Worrisome: Health Ministry

In a key development, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a briefing on Wednesday cleared the air around people testing COVID positive in spite of getting the first dose of vaccination. He said that very few cases of people testing positive for COVID after the first dose have been reported, of which most are of healthcare and frontline workers, who are more prone to exposure. He added that it is not worrisome and that vaccination must continue.

Citing data, he said, "Two to four per ten thousand breakthrough infections has occurred this is because healthcare and frontline worker are more prone to exposure." He added, " This is not worrisome and vaccination must continue."

Giving details about the vaccination drive, he said, "13.1 crore doses of vaccination have been administered in the country, of which 30 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours." Elaborating more, he added, "87 percent of healthcare workers have been administered the first dose while 80 percent have been administered the second dose of the vaccine. 79 percent of frontline workers have been administered the first dose while 81 percent have received the second dose of the vaccine. The percentage of people aged 60 who have received the first dose of vaccination stand at 26.1."

He also took the opportunity to discuss the liberalized third phase of vaccination starting from May 1, in which all above 18 years of age will be vaccinated. Talking about the same, he said, "Vaccine would not be available in chemist shop or pharma, the vaccine can be procured by private hospitals and government hospitals." Having said that, he added, "Government procured vaccine will be available for 45+ year of age."

'Cases double in the second wave'

Drawing a contrast between the first and the second wave, he said, " In the first wave, on an average, we used to register 94,000 cases every day, the highest being 98,000 cases, and yesterday we registered 2,94,000 in the past 24hours." Outlining that the cases were double than the last year, he assured, "the State and the Centre are together trying their best and we hope to come out of this wave, just like the previous one."

For the seventh consecutive day, India breached the 2-lakh mark with 2,94,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. The constant rise in cases has imposed huge pressure on the health infrastructure, with most States complaining of a shortage of oxygen supply and general and ICU beds.

