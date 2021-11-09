COVID-19 Cases Rise In Chennai As TN Adds 835 Infections; 12 Fatalities

The state capital has been witnessing an increase in fresh COVID-19 infections over the past five days, even as the infections in the rest of Tamil Nadu are on a downward trend.

On Tuesday, Chennai accounted for 131 of the total of 835 cases, an increase from 106 reported on November 5. The overall numbers pushed the aggregate to 27,10,756 till date, the health department said on Tuesday. Twelve more people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 36,238 so far, a it said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 924 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,64,247 leaving 10,271 active infections.

Chennai accounted for the majority of the new infections with 131 cases, while the remaining was spread across districts.

After reporting a decline in daily cases to 106 on November 5, new cases have been on rise in Chennai since then. On November 6, the capital city added 122 cases, a sharp rise from the previous day (November 5), while on November 7 it further rose to 129. On November 8, the figure was 126.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,02,380 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,21,35,829.

As many as 18 districts reported below 10 Covid-19 cases, while Theni recorded zero cases, the bulletin said. The active cases in the district was 24, the bulletin said.

