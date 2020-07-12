COVID-19 Cases Witness Sudden Spike In J&K; 175 Dead So Far

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus positive cases with the tally crossing 10,000-mark on Saturday evening, as per official data. Till now 175 people have lost their lives—158 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

“268 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 87 from Jammu division and 181 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 10156. Also 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 09 from Kashmir Division," official data of Jammu and Kashmir government read.

"Moreover, 109 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 14 from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division. According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 10156 positive cases, 4092 are Active Positive, 5895 have recovered and 169 have died; 16 in Jammu division and 153 in Kashmir division”, official data read.

3,11,254 under survelliance

It added that out of 4,45,169 test results available, 4,35,013 samples have been tested negative till July 11. Additionally, till date, 311,254 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38,650 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 36 in hospital quarantine, 4,092 in hospital isolation and 45,156 under home surveillance. Besides, 2,23,151 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Of the total 10,156 positive cases in J&K, 2,821 have been reported as travelers. The breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

Earlier on July 11, District Magistrate Kupwara imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC and section 34 of Disaster Management Act on any public or vehicular movement within the district including town areas of Kupwara, Handwara and Langate from July 12 to July 14. An order issued by the District Magistrate reads that the restrictions are being imposed to control the spread of Coronavirus in view of increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases.

