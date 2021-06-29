COVID-19: Centre Allows Vaccination For Pregnant Women; Detailed Guidelines Out

In a landmark move, the Centre has allowed COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, the guidelines of which were released on Monday. Citing data that shows that over 90% of infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalization, the Union Health Ministry cautioned that rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few. It stated that pregnant women with underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity and those aged above 35 are at a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.

Weighing in on the safety and necessity of vaccines for pregnant women, the Ministry stressed that novel coronavirus infections might increase the possibility of pre-mature delivery and the death of the baby before birth. They might register either on the Co-WIN platform or on-site at the COVID-19 vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated. Moreover, they need to continue following COVID-19 norms such as frequent handwashing, social distancing and double masking.

Here are the full guidelines:

Union Ministry of Health issues guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women; COVID-19 vaccines available are safe & vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID-19 illness/disease like other individuals. pic.twitter.com/k47ggCOKj4 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Key aspects

COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and protect them against the disease like other individuals

After being administered the vaccine, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for one to three days

Pregnant women who are older than 35 years of age, obese, having a pre-existing medical condition or having a history of clotting in the limbs are at a higher risk of developing complications after being infected with COVID-19

In case a pregnant woman has been infected during the pregnancy, she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery

Very rarely (one in 1-1.5 lakh persons) pregnant women might experience the following symptoms within 20 days of getting vaccinated which may require immediate attention: Shortness of breath, chest pain, persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting, pain or swelling in the limbs, small pinpoint haemorrhages, weakness or paralysis of limbs, seizures with or without vomiting, severe and persistent headaches with or without vomiting and persistent vomiting without any reason

COVID-19 vaccination in India

At present, there are 5,72,994 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,93,09,607 patients have been discharged and 3,96,730 deaths have been reported. A total of 26,75,03,204 persons have been inoculated whereas 5,63,53,551 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. In a key milestone, India has overtaken the US in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As per the Centre's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, a total of 135 crore vaccines will be available in the country between August to December.