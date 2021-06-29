Last Updated:

COVID-19: Centre Allows Vaccination For Pregnant Women; Detailed Guidelines Out

In a key move amid the 2nd wave, the Union government has allowed COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, the guidelines of which were released on Monday. 

Written By
Akhil Oka
COVID-19, vaccine

Image: Unsplash/PTI/Representative Image


In a landmark move, the Centre has allowed COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, the guidelines of which were released on Monday. Citing data that shows that over 90% of infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalization, the Union Health Ministry cautioned that rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few. It stated that pregnant women with underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity and those aged above 35 are at a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.

Weighing in on the safety and necessity of vaccines for pregnant women, the Ministry stressed that novel coronavirus infections might increase the possibility of pre-mature delivery and the death of the baby before birth. They might register either on the Co-WIN platform or on-site at the COVID-19 vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated. Moreover, they need to continue following COVID-19 norms such as frequent handwashing, social distancing and double masking. 

Here are the full guidelines: 

Key aspects

  • COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and protect them against the disease like other individuals
  • After being administered the vaccine, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for one to three days
  • Pregnant women who are older than 35 years of age, obese, having a pre-existing medical condition or having a history of clotting in the limbs are at a higher risk of developing complications after being infected with COVID-19
  • In case a pregnant woman has been infected during the pregnancy, she should be vaccinated soon after the delivery
  • Very rarely (one in 1-1.5 lakh persons) pregnant women might experience the following symptoms within 20 days of getting vaccinated which may require immediate attention: Shortness of breath, chest pain, persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting, pain or swelling in the limbs, small pinpoint haemorrhages, weakness or paralysis of limbs, seizures with or without vomiting, severe and persistent headaches with or without vomiting and persistent vomiting without any reason

COVID-19 vaccination in India

At present, there are 5,72,994 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,93,09,607 patients have been discharged and 3,96,730 deaths have been reported. A total of 26,75,03,204 persons have been inoculated whereas 5,63,53,551 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. In a key milestone, India has overtaken the US in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As per the Centre's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, a total of 135 crore vaccines will be available in the country between August to December. 

READ | COVID cases with variants of concern rose from 10% in May to 51% in June: Govt officials

READ | Indian-origin boy wins Diana Award for assisting Delhi kids attend classes amid COVID-19
READ | Even before COVID-19 outbreak, a Japanese man self-isolated for more than decade; read why
READ | Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert gets standing ovation at Wimbledon; watch
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND