COVID-19: Centre Allows Vaccination For Pregnant Women; Detailed Guidelines Out

In a landmark move, the Centre has allowed COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, the guidelines of which were released on Monday. Citing data that shows that over 90% of infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalization, the Union Health Ministry cautioned that rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few. It stated that pregnant women with underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity and those aged above 35 are at a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.
Weighing in on the safety and necessity of vaccines for pregnant women, the Ministry stressed that novel coronavirus infections might increase the possibility of pre-mature delivery and the death of the baby before birth. They might register either on the Co-WIN platform or on-site at the COVID-19 vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated. Moreover, they need to continue following COVID-19 norms such as frequent handwashing, social distancing and double masking.
At present, there are 5,72,994 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,93,09,607 patients have been discharged and 3,96,730 deaths have been reported. A total of 26,75,03,204 persons have been inoculated whereas 5,63,53,551 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. In a key milestone, India has overtaken the US in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As per the Centre's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, a total of 135 crore vaccines will be available in the country between August to December.