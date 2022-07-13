COVID-19: Centre Announces Free Booster Shots For 18+; 75-day Drive To Begin From July 15

The Central government on Wednesday announced that citizens above 18 years of age will receive free-of-cost COVID-19 booster doses. While addressing a press conference, Union minister Anurag Thakur informed that the government has decided to begin the 75-day special vaccination drive from July 15. This drive is aimed at boosting the uptake of precaution doses and will be conducted as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

It is pertinent to note that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost", said Anurag Thakur.

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. As per the official government report, 96 per cent of India's population has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 87 per cent of the people have taken both doses.

India reports over 16,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India logged 16,906 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,36,69,850 on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,519 with 45 new fatalities, as per government data.

A total of 5,25,519 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,991 from Maharashtra, 70,170 from Kerala, 40,125 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu, 26,285 from Delhi, 23,548 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,251 from West Bengal.

The active COVID-19 cases have increased to 1,32,457. They comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.68 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

