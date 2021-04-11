COVID-19: Centre Asks Maha, Punjab & Chhattisgarh To Take Corrective Measures Amid Surge

With the COVID-19 cases in India reaching a new high every day, the major contributors Maharashtra, Punjab and Chattisgarh have once again been pulled up by the Ministry of Health. Based on reports submitted by the Central Health teams regarding testing, health infrastructure, healthcare workforce and vaccination, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the States and asked them to take suitable measures to correct it.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh over reports submitted by Central Health teams regarding COVID19 testing, hospital infrastructure, healthcare workforce & vaccination, asks the States to take suitable corrective measures



'Test-Track-Treat' protocol

This comes days after PM Modi held a virtual review meeting with the Chief Minister of the State and Union Territories. In the meeting, he put a lot of emphasis on the need to follow the 'Test-Track-Treat' protocol. Expressing concern over the situation in the country, and mulling over ways with the Chief Ministers, he said, "Test, track and treat remains an effective strategy to check the spread of the infection."

For the States and the Union Territories, where the RT-PCR tests were not being conducted as much as prescribed, he said that the process should be speeded up, and measures should be taken to ensure that proper sampling is done. For that, even if there is a need to improve the infrastructure or the number of staffs, it should be done.

Moving on to 'tracing and treating', he said that if a person tests positive not only should they be quarantined and treated but also all their contacts should be traced and asked to quarantine, self observe and get tested and in case of positivity, be treated.

Having said that, he claimed that India had was successful in bringing down the number last year, even without a vaccine, following the 'Test-Track-Treat' protocol and will be able to do it.

Tikka Mahotsav

To speed up the vaccination drive, he also took the opportunity to give the idea of a 'Tikka Mohotsav'. "April 11 is the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule and April 14 is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb. Can we organise a 'Tika Utsav: or vaccine festival and create an atmosphere of 'Tika Utsav'?"

It is imperative to mention that the tikka Mohatsav started today, April 11 and will continue till April 14. During this period, the aim is to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people in the country.

COVID-19 Tally

With 1,52,879 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active COVID-19 count has reached 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total infections. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India's cumulative caseload crossed the 13.4 million mark now, of which 1,20,81,443 recovered while the rest succumbed to the infection.

