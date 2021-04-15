COVID-19: Centre Asks States To Make Rational Use Of Medical Oxygen, Ensure No Wastage

As the number of fresh COVID-19 cases breached the 2-lakh mark on Thursday, the Centre directed the States to make rational use of oxygen, which is a critical component in the treatment of the infection and asked them to ensure that there is no wastage of oxygen. The directions were issued while making it clear that there is sufficient stock of oxygen in the country.

"Medical oxygen is a critical component in the treatment of Covid-19 affected patients. An inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG2) of officers was constituted during the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 to ensure the availability of essential medical equipment including medical oxygen to the affected states," the Union health ministry said.

The Ministry further added, "Along with the ramped up production of the oxygen manufacturing units, the surplus stocks are available, and the present availability of oxygen is sufficient.” Backing his claim with data, the Ministry pointed out, "here is sufficient production capacity of around 7127 MTs for oxygen in the country, and as per need, the surplus oxygen available with the steel plants is also being utilised."

"The country has a daily production capacity of 7127 MT of oxygen per day. Against this, the total production has been 100 per cent since the past two days, as directed by the EG2, since supply to medical oxygen has gone up rapidly," the ministry added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry presently is facing trouble to move oxygen from states with less necessity to those with increased necessity, and for that, they have begun mapping in consultation with the manufacturers, states and other stakeholders.

COVID tally in India

With over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.

(Credits-PTI)