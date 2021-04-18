COVID-19: Centre Asks States To Stop Oxygen Supply To Industries, Divert To Medical Use

Due to the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several states in the wake of the alarming surge in Coronavirus cases across the country, the Centre has directed state governments to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purpose with the exception of nine specified industries and divert the supply of oxygen for medical use as the oxygen has become a critical component in the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

The Empowered Group (EG-II) which is formed by the Centre to coordinate the medical logistics including oxygen, has reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes to divert the same to cater to the rise in demand for medical oxygen. The EG-II has recommended prohibiting the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers forthwith from April 22 till further order except for nine specified industries. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has directed the chief secretaries of the states to issue necessary instructions to all the concerned authorities.

Letter of Union Home Secretary to chief secretaries of states

Earlier on 18th April, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held deliberations with 12 states amid the surge in the demand for oxygen.

Goyal stated that 6,177 Metric Tonnes (MT) of oxygen has been allocated to the states to accommodate the growing demand for oxygen. Of the shortlisted states, Maharashtra has been allocated 1,500 MT, Delhi 350 MT and Uttar Pradesh 800 MT. He said that the country consumption of oxygen pre-COVID was 1,000-1,200 MT, while the country now consumes nearly 4,795 MT of oxygen.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had approached the Ministry of Railways to explore whether Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by trains. Railways immediately formulated a policy for the transport of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic containers. The policy stated that the cryogenic tankers will be transported as a paid-for roll on-roll of (Ro-Ro) service to various destinations across states. The trains that will transport liquid medical oxygen are being termed as 'Oxygen Express'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Various aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. The Prime Minister directed that close coordination with States must be ensured in handling the pandemic. He said that all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients. The Prime Minister also directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres should be ensured.

