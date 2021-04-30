COVID-19: Centre Asks States To Treat Oxygen As 'critical Commodity' Amid Shortage

In the wake of an unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 infections nationwide, the Centre on April 30, said it has asked the States to treat available oxygen as a critical commodity and undertake an oxygen-consumption audit at all hospitals, including private ones, amid a shortage of the life-saving gas in several parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agrawal said that the government had identified oxygen-supported beds as major clinical interventions since the inception of the pandemic owing to COVID-19. He also said that the government had procured 1,02,400 oxygen cylinders at the national level in April- May 2020 and distributed the same among the States.

He further said, "We have requested the States to treat the available oxygen as a critical commodity and also to ensure a rational use of oxygen."

He listed out the steps taken by the Centre to augment the supply of oxygen, he said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has issued instructions for fixing the price of liquid medical oxygen. Lav said that 162 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants of 154 MT capacity, each has been sanctioned across the country. Of these, 52 plants are already installed, 87 have been delivered, and work to commission these plants at the earliest is in progress. He affirmed that these PSA plants could enable hospitals for in-situ generation of oxygen. Agrawal also said the states have already been allotted 8,593 MT of oxygen.

He further said, "An order for 1,27,000 oxygen cylinders was placed on April 21 and the deliveries are expected to start in a couple of days. These include 54,000 jumbo cylinders (D type) and 73,000 regular cylinders (B type)." He added, "additionally, 551 PSA plants have been sanctioned to be implemented by the Union health ministry. These plants will be installed in different public health facilities."

Joint Secretary further stated that the States have been advised to ensure rational use of oxygen, prohibit abnormal use by monitoring non-closure of the valve during no-use, stop unnecessary oxygen administration to patients who may not require it clinically, and for monitoring private health facilities that indulge in pushing oxygen cylinders as part of home-based COVID-19 care packages, Agrawal said.

Amid a raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of rise of the infection has been rapid, which has put an immense strain on the health infrastructure. The doubling of COVID-19 cases has also been rapid, which should ease if the turnover time reduces, he added.

This surfaced after India has been witnessing devastating ordeals owing to COVID-19 while a dislocated medical infrastructure has left people to struggle to breathe. COVID-19 patients admitted at hospitals have succumbed to the virus due to the inadequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in various cities.

(With PTI inputs)