COVID-19: Centre Asks States, UTs To Amend Curbs As Caseload Sees Continuous Decline

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Administrators of all States and Union Territories of India and asked them to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend. Union Minister Bhushan talked about the declining numbers of Coronavirus cases since January 21 and said that there have been 50,476 average daily cases last week and in the last 24 hours, 27,409 new cases have been reported. He also informed that the daily positivity rate has declined to 3.63% since February 15, 2022.

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the government is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to minimise it with the "changing epidemiology of the COVID-19 virus globally." He further asserted that the Union Health Ministry has revised the international travel guidelines since February 10, 2022.

The Union Health Secretary further asked the state governments to relax the restrictions near the border so that "movement of people and economy is not hampered." The states with a high trajectory of positive cases had imposed additional restrictions on their borders so as to control the daily positivity rates. With the "sustained trend of daily positive cases showing a downward trend," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the state administrators to open up the borders.

"States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also follow the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour," the Union health Secretary said.

The Union Health Secretary showed confidence in the state administrators and Chief Secretary and averred, "Under your leadership, the States/UTs will continue to address the challenge of Coronavirus while minimising its impact on lives and livelihood of people."

Coronavirus in India

India has recorded a total of 4,27,23,558 cases, out of which 3,70,240 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,09,872, and 4,18,43,446 people have recovered from the virus. The Indian government has so far administered more than 174 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens out of which over 75 crore people have received the second dose and have been fully vaccinated. The Centre has successfully administered more than 1.7 crore booster doses since its inception in India last month.

