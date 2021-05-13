Last Updated:

COVID-19: Centre Busts 'faulty Equipment Under PM CARES Fund' Claim By Punjab Hospital

The Centre has made it clear that the ventilators provided by the Government has enhanced the healthcare system and all the technical assistance will be given.

The Government on Thursday came out clarifying claims of faulty ventilators under the PM CARES fund stating no data has been established on the claims. The statement clarified that the allegations coming from GGS Medical College and Hospital in Punjab do not hold any ground as the ventilators were supplied with a complete check and process. The medical equipment has been made with utmost 'screening, technical demonstration and clinical validation,' added the Government statement.

The clarification also mentioned that reports of faulty ventilators are fake. 

"Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has informed that bulk of the ventilators at GGS Medical College Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot are not faulty, as are being reported in a section of the media. Their engineers have visited the said Medical College on different occasions in the past to address the complaints received and carried out minor repairs required promptly. They have even conducted repeated demonstrations of the functioning of the ventilators to the staff over there" said the Central Government.

The Government of India has been providing COVID-19 essential equipment including ventilators since the outbreak of the virus last year. The states and Union Territory have been supported with maximum efforts in the management of COVID patients in hospital care, under the ‘Whole of Government” approach, according to the Centre. The statement issued by the Government also mentioned that these essentials are supplied to further augment the existing hospital infrastructure of the country.

Centre slams Punjab

The statement continued with the Government alleging Punjab hospitals and medical colleges of not following the instructions given in the user manual, given for the ventilator users. They have been, instead, raising the issue of ventilators being non-functional without any basis, claimed Centre. 

The statement concluded with requests to all the states, UTs, and respective nodal officers to inform about the glitches and technical issues found in any ventilators on the given helpline number. 

"In addition, information has again been provided of state-wise Whatsapp groups created with the concerned nodal officers of the States/UTs, representatives of the User Hospitals, and technical teams of the manufacturers in order to address any technical issues in real time. Dedicated email IDs of these manufacturers have also been shared with the States/UTs," said the Government statement. 

