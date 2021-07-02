COVID-19: Centre Deploys Teams To 6 States To Review Pandemic Situation

In a major development, the Central Government on Friday has deployed teams to six states for COVID-19 control and containment measures. The teams have been sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur. These are the states which are still reporting a high number of coronavirus casees. Kerala has not seen a dip in the number of cases since its peak and that has currently become a cause of major concern.

The teams sent to these six states consist of public health experts and clinicians and are likely to monitor the overall implementation of all COVID-19 norms and appropriate behaviour, the availability of hospital beds, ambulances, ventilators, and medical oxygen, and vaccination. The teams are also expected to give suggestions of health remedies respective to the state governments.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Indian Medical Association (IMA) President J A Jayalal said, "The main reason behind the increase of cases in these states, especially Kerala, is not only the COVID appropriate norms but also the various type of new variants that are spreading in these states."

In an official statement, the Health Ministry informed, "The team to Manipur will be led by Dr L Swasticharan, Add. DDG & Director EMR; team to Arunachal Pradesh will be led by Dr Sanjay Sadhukhan, Professor AIH&PH; for Tripura Dr RN Sinha Dir Professor, AIH&PH; for Kerala Dr Ruchi Jain, Public Health Specialist Gr. I, RoHFW; for Odisha Dr A Dan, Public Health Specialist AIH &PH and for Chhattisgarh Dr Dibakar Sahu, Assistant Professor, AIIMS Raipur. Teams will be supporting them in their efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic."

The Health Ministry added, "The teams visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID Appropriate Behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., and COVID-19 Vaccination progress. The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions. The Central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments. Copy of the report will also be provided to the Union Health Ministry."



India COVID-19 update

Meanwhile, India has recorded a single-day rise of 46,617 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, the Union Health Ministry data indicated on Friday. In addition, it also stated that the country's national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent. Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities, the data added.