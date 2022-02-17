COVID-19: Centre Dismisses Reports Of Undercounting Deaths As 'fallacious & Inaccurate'

Since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc, there has been an outbreak of fake news and misinformation. Recently, several media reports based on a published research paper alleged that mortality due to coronavirus in India is much higher than the official count and that the actual numbers have been undercounted. The study claims that 3.2 million to 3.7 million people died due to the novel coronavirus by early November 2021 in India, as compared to official figures of November 2021 of 4.6 lakh (460,000).

Debunking the misinformation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified that these reports are fallacious and completely inaccurate. The government said that the research papers are not based on facts and are speculative in nature.

"India has a robust system of reporting deaths including COVID-19 deaths that is compiled regularly at different levels of governance starting from the Gram Panchayat level to the District level and State level. The reporting of deaths is regularly done in a transparent manner. All deaths are compiled by the Centre after being independently reported by States," the Ministry said.

The Centre said that the study quoted in media reports has taken four distinct subpopulations - Indian Railways employees, MPs, MLAs, and school teachers in Karnataka - and used the triangulation process to estimate nationwide deaths.

Research 'bound to give wrong estimations': Centre

"Any such projections based on limited data sets and certain specific assumptions must be treated with extreme care before extrapolating the numbers by putting all states and country of the size of India in a single envelope. This exercise runs the risk of mapping skewed data of outliers together and is bound to give wrong estimations thereby leading to fallacious conclusions," the Centre stated.

The Health Ministry informed that there is an added push in India to capture and report all coronavirus deaths due to entitlement to monetary compensation to the next of kin of each and every COVID-19 deceased person. It said that the whole process is monitored by Supreme Court and hence, the likelihood of underreporting COVID deaths is significantly less.

"Hence, the conclusion that the “undercount” is due to reluctance or inability of families and local authorities is fallacious and far from the truth," the Centre asserted.