COVID-19: Centre Distributes 3000 'Made In India' Ventilators To Hospitals

To fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has started distributing indigenous ventilators to hospitals across the country as part of the Make in India initiative. In the first slot, about 3000 domestic ventilators have been distributed to states. COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus can make the condition in patients above the age of 60 and those with co-morbidities severe and ventilators act as a life-saving medical device.

In early May, the Union Health Ministry had indicated the projected demand of 75,000 ventilators till June. Accordingly, orders were rushed including the requirements of the state governments.

"So far, atleast 3000 country-made ventilators have been distributed to states, which will be placed in various hospitals; few are under dispatch," a senior government official confirmed to news agency ANI. In the coming days, the domestic production of ventilators is going to speed up, added the official.

Push for domestic procurement

Taking forward the Make in India initiative, local manufacturers of ventilators were identified and were guided about specifications, finalising the training and other protocols, creating new supply chains. They were also helped with logistic issues with suppliers and state governments and the arrangement of consumables etc were also decided.

The major domestic players include Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in collaboration with Skanray to whom orders for 30,000 ventilators were given. Domestic manufacturer AgVa (in collaboration with automobile company- Maruti Suzuki Limited) was asked for a consignment of 10,000 ventilators. The AMTZ (AP Medtech Zone) received orders for about 13,500 units. Besides them, another Indian firm, Jyoti CNC, got orders to develop 5,000 ventilators.

Orders have been placed on international companies like Hamilton, Mindray and Draeger to supply ventilators. The Ministry of External Affairs is also approaching suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators from them.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI photo)

