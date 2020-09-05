COVID-19: Centre Exhorts Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka To Ensure Mortality Rate Below 1%

The Centre has exhorted Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and to ensure that the mortality is kept below 1%. Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 4,276 deaths, Karnataka and Maharashtra 6,170 and 25,964 deaths respectively.

In a statement on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said States have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for about 46% of active cases reported nationally in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 22% of all active cases reported in the last 24 hours. Similarly, these three states account for 52% of all COVID-19 related deaths reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounted for 35% of all deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Districts of concern

The Centre also highlighted the districts of concern in each State. In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara and Palghar were highlighted and need for effective containment and contact tracing was emphasized.

In Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam and Chittoor were highlighted as districts of concern and the need for daily monitoring of facility wise deaths, strengthening of hospital facilities, increasing the number of ICUs, oxygen beds and efficient clinical management were focused upon.

In Karnataka, the highlighted districts of Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari were advised to optimally utilize RT-PCR testing facilities, to strengthen their door to door active case search and to protect their healthcare workers.

States with high caseload

In cumulative terms, five States account for more than 60% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra contributes maximum to the active caseload amounting to almost 25%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (12.06%), Karnataka (11.71%), Uttar Pradesh (6.92%) and Tamil Nadu which stands at 6.10%. Of these, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for nearly 49% of the Active Cases and more than 57% of COVID deaths.

Of the total deaths in the country, 70% are recorded in just five states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 37.33% of the total deaths.

The Health Ministry has been regularly engaging with States and UTs that have been exhibiting either a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, high caseload, or reporting a higher mortality in some districts.

(Source: PIB India)

Coronavirus cases cross 40 lakh

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 40 lakh with a single-day spike of 86,432 new cases and 1,089 deaths in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated and 69,561 deaths.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.73% while the recovery rate is 77.23%.

