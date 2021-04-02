COVID-19: Centre Holds High-level Meeting With States/UTs; Stresses On Usage Of '5 Tools'

Amid the fear of the second wave looming over India, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to discuss the measures taken by the State till now and promote the usage of '5 tools' -Enhanced Testing, Strict Containment, Prompt Contact Tracing & Enforcement and Vaccination, to bring the alarming situation under control.

In the meeting, once again, emphasis was put on the Test-Track-Treat protocol. The States and the Union Territories, where RT-PCR tests are not being conducted as much as it is prescribed, were asked to speed up the process. The people testing positive in the RT-PCR test were directed to be quarantined at the earliest, and their 25 to 30 close contacts were directed to be tracked and asked to quarantine too within 72 hours.

Based on the number of positive cases and those quarantined, the States and the Union Territories were asked to mark the containment zones, taking into consideration the guidelines provided by MoHFA in this regard.

'Uplift healthcare facilities'

In order to minimize the daily fatalities, the States and Union Territories were advised to strengthen public and private healthcare facilities. They were asked to increase the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ventilators/ICU beds as per requirement, and arrange for regular teleconsultation of ICU doctors at the districts with AIIMS, New Delhi Core Team or State Core Team.

Directions were also given to strengthen ambulance services and reduce response time and refusal rate with regular monitoring by the local administration.

As far as vaccination is concerned, it was once again reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccines and the Centre would replenish the requirement of the States and Union Territories from time to time.

'Promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour'

States and Union Territories have been directed to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing the mask, maintaining social distancing among others, in workspaces as well as in public, and for the enforcement of that, has allowed imposing penalties under Police Act, Disaster Management Act and other legal/administrative provisions.

It is pertinent to note here that the current COVID case growth rate of 6.8% in March 2021 has surpassed the previous record of 5.5% (June 2020). A growth rate of 5.5% in daily COVID deaths has also been reported in this period. 11 States and Union Territories have been majorly responsible for this number.

