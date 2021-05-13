COVID-19: Centre Increases Medical Oxygen Allocation For Kerala From 150 MT To 358 MT

After witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus infections in the state, Kerala's medical oxygen quota has been increased by the Central Government. The allocation has approximately been more than doubled from what was 150 MT to now 358 MT.

Due to a rise in the number of COVID cases, the demand for oxygen in the state has significantly increased from a mere 80 MT demand per day in April to 110 MT and in a span of only three weeks, it went on to 358 MT.

The current oxygen generation capacity of the state is at about 212.34 MT and the total requirement as per the current position has risen up to 420 MT.

Earlier in May, the Union government had increased the medical oxygen allocation for the state from 99 tonnes to 150 tonnes a day.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the Union government that the state would no longer be able to supply medical oxygen to Tamil Nadu as its buffer stock was nearly over.

He also had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the government to allocate the entire oxygen produced in the state to Kerala.

"We have been working to optimise oxygen supply by ensuring that there are no leakages or excessive use in the hospitals. The main oxygen production unit in the state is at Inox, Kanjikode Palakkad. It has a capacity of 150 metric tonnes (MT). Along with the capacity of smaller units, there is the generation of 219 MT of oxygen per day," read the letter.

In his letter to the PM, he pointed out the urgency to halt the transportation of the oxygen to neighbouring states as he said that the state had ensured a buffer stock of 450 MT and was managing its demand without putting additional pressure on the national grid but with Kerala supplying oxygen, the buffer stock came down to 86 MT.

“The rising number of patients needing hospitalisation will necessitate around 450 MT oxygen by May 15, 2021,” he wrote and further added that "it will be practically impossible to allow oxygen to be taken outside the state considering the present situation."

“As Kerala is geographically located far away from main steel plants, transferring oxygen within a short time is very difficult and therefore I request that the entire oxygen produced in the state ie 219 MT may be allocated to the state and this may be supplemented by an allocation from steel plants, " the letter stated.

In a key meeting with state Health Ministers, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that all the districts in Kerala are showing a rising trend since April 15, 2021. He added that the death rate in the state has also increased from 25 daily death count to 95.

"In Kerala, all districts are showing are rising trend since April 15. There is an increase in daily new deaths," he said.

COVID Situation In Kerala

On Thursday, Kerala reported 39,955 new COVID-19 infections taking the active cases in the state to 4,38,913. 33,733 people recovered from the virus whereas 97 people lost their lives.