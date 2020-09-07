COVID-19: Centre instructs over 35 districts to ramp up RT-PCR testing to curb virus

In order to curb COVID-19 transmission and bring the mortality rate below one per cent, the Centre instructed more than 35 districts across the country to make full use of the RT-PCR testing. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a meeting with the Health Secretaries states and Union Territories which have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, caseload as well as fatality due to coronavirus. This meeting was held via video conferencing and included six states and two Union Territories. The agenda of this meeting was the management and containment of COVID-19.

Manage COVID-19 transmission

The Union Health Secretary suggested the state and districts break the chain of COVID-19 transmission by actively utilising the RT-PCR testing capacity to identify cases at the earliest. He stressed the importance of following stricter containment guidelines and perimeter control. Bhushan advised the administration to focus on house-to-house case search and enforcing stringent social distancing measures.

Speaking further about the management of COVID-19 transmission, Centre asked the state and UTs to focus on having elderly patients or those with co-morbidity hospitalised early in case COVID-19 progresses. Centre stressed the importance of actively monitoring COVID-19 home isolation cases as well as having COVID-19 transmission control guidelines to protect the healthcare workers. According to a government official, district-specific plans need to be updated and the district collectors need to be ready to manage COVID-19 transmission in their areas in order to flatten the curve.

"The Union Secretary underscored the need to suppress, curb and eventually break the chain of transmission of the infectious disease by strengthening the active case search focusing on the co-morbid and elderly population; revisiting and strengthening the containment measures in the affected areas; and scaling up the testing to decrease the positivity rates below 5 per cent," read an official statement.

This meeting was focused on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the 11 districts of Delhi, Surat, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Palghar, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nanded, Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, 24 South Parganas, Puducherry, East Singhbhum in Jharkhand along with the districts from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The health secretaries these states and UT's shared the current COVID-19 statistics of the affected districts along with the containment measures being implemented with the Centre during the meeting. They also discussed the plan of action for the next month.

What is the RT-PCR test?

RT-PCR test is the most commonly used testing method for COVID-19. COVID-19 has RNA in its genetic material but when swabs are taken from a patients throat or nose, there isn't enough RNA to test and analyse the sample. RT-PCR testing is a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test which copies and amps up the genetic fragment of the virus to make sure that there's enough for the analysis.

(With inputs from ANI)