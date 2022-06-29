Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday wrote to all the states and Union Territories, issuing 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy' in the context of COVID-19. As per the Health Ministry, these guidelines will provide a revised strategy for surveillance with a focus on early detection, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases.

Here are the guidelines in the revised strategy for surveillance:

Early detection, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases

Detection and containment of outbreaks of new SARS.CoV.2 variants and monitoring the trends of existing variants, and

Monitoring long-term epidemiologic trends through the estabished genomic surveillance strategy though INSACOG network of laboratories in the country

Various actions as per revised surveilance guidelines that need to be undertaken by

all States and UTs are summarised as below:

Surveillance of incoming International Travelers - This will include:

Random screening of 2% of passengers in each incoming fight into India by RT- PCR

All positive specimens to be sent for genomic sequencing

Passengers who test positive need to be advised isolation and clinically managed as per prevailing guidelines

Health facility-based surveillance:

All healthcare facilities to report Influenza-Like illness (ILI) cases (P form reporting Units under IDSP-HIP)

District Surveillance Officer (0SO), will be responsible to analyse the data and the proportion of such ILI cases shall be tested through RT-PCR

Monitoring of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all district hospitals & selected tertiary hospitals & undertaking their RT-PCR testing for COVID-19

State IDSP shall share data so generated on a fortnightly basis

Lab-based (Virology) surveillance:

Labs testing for COVID-19 should upload their data on ICMR portal.

COVID Cases In India

Meanwhile, with 14,506 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33,345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. India recorded 30 deaths due to the coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,077, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.23 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 percent, the health ministry said. An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.35 percent, almost equal to the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.36 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,28,08,666, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.

(With PTI inputs)