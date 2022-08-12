COVID-19: Centre Issues Advisory; Asks States, UTs To Limit Gatherings On Independence Day

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest advisory has asked states and Union Territories to avoid large congregations during the ceremony of the 75th Independence Day as a precaution against coronavirus, ANI reported.

"As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony should be avoided. It is important that COVID-19 guidelines are followed," the Home Ministry said.

According to a PTI report, in light of the fact that the nation continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus infections per day, the Center has asked states to ensure that there are no large-scale celebrations for Independence Day and that everyone complies with COVID guidelines.

COVID-19 cases in India

India, on Friday, recorded a total of 16,561 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,42,23,557, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. Forty-nine new fatalities were recorded due to the infection in a day, making the overall COVID-related death count reach 5,26,928. Out of the 49 deaths, 10 fatalities were reported from Kerala.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,23,535 and accounts for 0.31% of the total cases. The recovery rate is currently at 98.5%. As many as 18,053 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,73,094.

Experts warn against COVID-19

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many experts warned against the risk of contracting and spreading the infection ahead of the festive season and Independence Day. "During the monsoon season and the upcoming festival season that involves large gatherings, the risk of contracting diseases increases. Food and water-borne infections, as well as respiratory tract infections, are highly possible," Dr Sushila Kataria, senior Director of Internal Medicine at Medanta Hospital was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Expressing concern ahead of festivals and Independence Day, Dr Rajiv Dang, a senior Director and Head of the Department (HOD) of Internal Medicine and Medical Director at Max hospital, Gurugram told ANI that it’s a time "for all of us to celebrate festivals, which does bring out the best from all of us."