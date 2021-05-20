COVID-19: Centre Issues Advisory On Ventilation, Sanitation, Masks To Curb Virus Spread

Vide a COVID-19 advisory press release by the Government of India, dated May 20 2021, the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser issued a simple easy to follow guideline for “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic - masks, distance, sanitation and ventilation to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus”.

Contrary to raging COVID-19 figures, the guideline enumerated simple tools and practices that aid to reduce and curb the further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Basis the rationale that open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside a room, the guideline boasts of simple attainable practices that would keep COVID-19 at bay.

Guidelines on Ventilated Spaces

As ventilation decreases the grave risk of transmission from one infected person to the other. The advisory highlights the essentiality of well-ventilated spaces in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses, offices etc. Ventilating spaces with improved directional air flow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission. This is similar to diluting smells from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems.

As per the issued advisory, measures to improve ventilation in spaces ought to be taken up on urgent priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices, and large centralised buildings. Affirming that ventilation is a community defence that protects beings, the press release by the Government of India enumerated few simple ways as follows:

Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows and doors at workplaces, homes, shops, etc.

Installation of cross ventilation and exhaust fans will be beneficial in curtailing the spread of the disease.

Improving central air filtration /increased filtration efficiency in buildings with central air-management systems.

Use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators are recommended in offices, auditoriums, shopping malls etc.

Frequent cleaning and replacement of filters are highly recommended.

Wear double masks or an N95 mask & adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

The guideline educates how saliva and nasal discharged in the form of droplets and aerosols, by an infected person while exhaling, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing or sneezing etc. is still the primary mode of virus transmissions. The SARS-CoV-2 virus infects a human host where it can multiply, while in the absence of the host it cannot survive, and preventing the transmission of COVID-19 from a person to another decreases the infection rate of the disease to a level where it will eventually die

An infected person who shows no symptoms (asymptomatic) can transmit the contagions of COVID-19. People without symptoms can spread the virus therefore people should continue wearing a mask, double masks, or an N95 mask.

The Government of India in the advisory urged people to support and cooperate with individuals, communities, local bodies and authorities. GOI reminded that by the usage of masks, installing ventilation, maintaining/ practising distancing, and frequent sanitation, the battle against the COVID-19 could be won. It is the need of the hour to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, it meant.