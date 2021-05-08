COVID-19: Centre Issues Company-wise Supply Plan Of Remdesivir To Ensure Smooth Inflow

Amid unprecedented crisis owing to COVID-19 infections, speculations around shortages of COVID-19 drugs and vaccine, the Centre apprised a company-wise supply plan for Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is known as a key drug utilised for treating COVID-19 patients. It is an antiviral drug that prevents the replication of contagions of the novel coronavirus in the body. However, experts and medical practitioners have clarified that the said drug has shown no effect on the death rate during trials, rather it must primarily cut down a patient's number of days at the hospital.

The official statement by the Government highlighted the company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir which has been issued to States/ Union Territories is valid for a period of April 21 to May 16. The plan has been prepared in consultation with the marketing companies. Also, the companies have been instructed to ensure timely supplies to all States/ UTs strictly in accordance with the supply plan.

Company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir initiated to ensure smooth inflow

"The plan has been prepared in consultation with marketing companies. The companies have been instructed to ensure timely supplies to all States/ UTs strictly as per the supply plan."

This development comes in continuation to the allocation of Remdesivir to States/ UTs done on Friday. On May 7, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda informed that allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to the 16th May 2021. He confirmed that this would ensure a smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country.

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability an official notification from the ministry with a list stating 5,30,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been shared the States/ UTs.

State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the State/UT covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use.

State governments / UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made.