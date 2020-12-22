COVID-19: Centre Issues New SOP For Fliers From UK Amid New Strain Fears, Check Guidelines

In the wake of the unrest caused by the drastic spread of new COVID-19 strain in the UK, the Union Health Ministry on December 22 issued a Standard Operating Procedure for surveillance as well as the response in the context of the variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to the statement published on the official website and shared on Twitter, the Health Ministry has said in the fresh guidelines that passengers who had arrived in India from November 25 to December 8 will be contacted by the respective District Surveillance Officers and are advised to self-monitor their health.

Further, the travellers from or transitioning through British airports and disembarking in India would also be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test on their arrivals. The new guidelines also stated that in case of a positive test result, a spike gene-based RT-PCR test would also be performed. Meanwhile, just a day ago the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced the suspension of all UK flights from December 23 to December 31.

The Health Ministry even gave directives for airport officials if the current genome of the coronavirus is found in the passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 or its variant. In the case of current SARS-CoV-2 virus genome, the treatment protocol includes isolation along with assistance at the facility level based on the severity.

Health Ministry on detecting virus variant

However, if the genomic sequence indicates the presence of the new coronavirus strain, “then the patient will continue to remain in a separate isolation unit. While necessary treatment as per the existing protocol will be given, the patient shall be tested on 14th day, after having tested positive in the initial test. In case the sample is found positive on 14th day, further sample may be taken until his two consecutive samples taken 24 hours apart are tested negative.”

Moreover, even if the passenger tests negative, the individual will be subjected to home quarantine. The Health Ministry has also ordered for a state-wise passenger manifest of the flights from the UK landing at several INternational airports in India for the last month, that is, from November 25 to December 23 shall be relayed to the State governments by the Bureau of Immigration.

From tracing all contacts of COVID-19 positive travellers who arrived between December 21 and December 23 “would be subjected to institutional quarantine in separate quarantine centres and would be tested as per ICMR guidelines.” the directives further said, “Those international travellers from the UK who arrived in India from 25th November to 8th December 2020 (1st & 2nd week from 25th November) will be contacted by District Surveillance Officers and advised to self-monitor their health.”

