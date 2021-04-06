COVID-19: Centre Issues Order Advising All Employees Over 45 Yrs To Get Vaccinated

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Centre on Tuesday issued an order advising all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to contain the spread of COVID-19. In the notice issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Centre has also advised all its employees to continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, sanitizing hands, observing social distancing, etc after their vaccination. As of date, 8.15 crore Coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered with 43 lakh doses, the highest single-day count ever, given yesterday.

"Government has been monitoring the situation very closely and based on the strategy adopted for prioritizing the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of COVID-19, currently all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise," the notice read.

"They are further advised to continue to follow covid-appropriate behavior, even after vaccination, by frequent washing of hands/sanitization, wearing a mask/face cover and observing social distancing etc," it added. READ | Goa BJP to launch awareness drive for COVID-19 vaccination

India on the vaccination front

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry. As of day-80 of the vaccination drive a total 43,00,966 vaccine doses were given out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose while 4,00,461 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose. "This is the highest single-day vaccination coverage in the country so far," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India also surpassed a grim landmark recording the highest number of new cases in the span of 24 hours on Monday with 1,03,558 new infections. On Tuesday, the number of new cases recorded was 96,982.

(With Agency Inputs)