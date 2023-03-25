Covid-19: Centre Plans Nationwide Mock Drill On April 10 & 11 To Review Preparedness

The government is organising a nationwide mock drill for April 10 and 11 in response to the increase in cases of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. It is to evaluate how equipped the hospitals are. All districts are anticipated to take part in the exercise to determine the supply of medications, hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical oxygen, according to a joint advisory released on Saturday by the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

To guarantee adequate Covid-19 testing, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the IMCR and Department of Health Research, and Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Ministry and Family, wrote to all States and Union Territories on Saturday. The letter was sent in reaction to notifications from the Ministry of Health on March 10 and March 16. It relates to public health reaction to Covid-19 as well as the country's seasonal pan-respiratory pathogen circulation.

Guidelines for the treatment of Covid-19 co-infection with other seasonal epidemic-prone diseases have already been released by the Union Ministry of Health. It contains recommended diagnostic techniques as well as a case management strategy. Flu cases usually reach their peak in India from January to March and then again from August to October.

Influenza A (HINT) and Influenza A seem to be the two influenza strains that are currently most prevalent in the nation. (H3N2). The Union Ministry has already released recommendations, including the use of diagnostic modalities, for the treatment of covid -19 infection with other seasonal epidemic-prone diseases.

According to information from the ministry of health, the number of active coronavirus cases in the nation rose by 1,590 in a single day, reaching its highest level in 146 days.

