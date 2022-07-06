COVID-19: Centre Reduces Gap For Precaution Dose To 6 Months For Citizens Aged Over 18

The Union Health Ministry, on July 6, announced to reduce the gap for receiving COVID-19 precaution doses from the existing nine months to six months for beneficiaries aged above 18 years. In an official release, the Health Ministry said that this decision has been taken in view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices as well as the recommendations by the Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI).

Union Health Ministry reduces gap for COVID-19 precaution doses from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years pic.twitter.com/s7YmO3SwZh — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

"It has now been decided that the precaution dose of beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs)", the release read.

"For beneficiaries aged above 60 years and above as well as the Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Front Line Workers (FLWs) precaution dose would be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at government CVCs free of charge," it added.

Notably, the announcement comes just two weeks after the NTAGI first recommended reducing the gap between the second and precaution dose while reviewing the findings of a study conducted at Vellore's Christian Medical College (CMC). During the review, the experts discussed the feasibility of administering a precaution dose different from the first two vaccine doses.

The study based on Covishield and Covaxin revealed that there was a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing jabs for booster shots. Earlier, reports also surfaced about the NTAGI considering allowing Biological E's Corbevax as a booster for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either Covishield or Covaxin.

India equals vaccination count of Europe, US and Canada combined

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 198.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered as of July 6, while the active case load stands at 1,15,212. Notably, India's vaccination count is now equal to the combined number of Europe (1.29 billion doses), the US (592.27 million) and Canada (85.91 million doses) combined.