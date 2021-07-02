COVID-19: Centre Rushes Teams To 6 States For COVID Control, Containment Measures

Strengthening India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre rushed multiple teams to states that are reporting a high number of coronavirus cases with an objective to curb the further spread. On July 2, the Government of India (GOI) deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

"The Centre has today deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in view of the increased number of COVID-19 cases being reported by these States. Teams will be supporting them in their efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic," Health Ministry stated.

Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to state the information,

GOI's 'Whole of Government’ & ‘Whole of Society’ approach towards COVID-19

Under GOI's 'Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach, the teams are directed to interact with state health authorities and record first-hand comprehensive understanding of challenges and issues witnessed by states. This will bolster containment measures in their ongoing activities and ease congestions.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest press release stated, "The Union Government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach. As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs. These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

Teams deployed in COVID-19 struck states are set to evaluate medical/health infrastructure and advise on public health intiatives to respective state governments. Union Health Ministry has asked teams to submit comprehensive copies of their assessment reports too.

The "high level" teams to these states consist of two members with a clinician and a public health expert. The teams are set to visit states with immediate effect and supervise an overall implementation of COVID-19 management in respective assigned areas. They will monitor states' coronavirus testing facilities including surveillance and containment operations; they will check COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and its imposition. Availability of COVID-19 beds at hospitals, logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc.

The ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19 and its progress in respective states will also be evaluated by these teams.

It is pertinent to note that GOI has enforced various multi-fold strategies to bolster the country's battle against stubborn coronavirus, especially after the devastating second wave that India witnessed earlier this year. Newly implemented schemes and measures to curb the spread of rampant coronavirus contagions have been successful in most parts; this was needed after medical and health infrastructure had outstretched its capacity amid second COVID-19 wave. The gritty images of crippled medical facilities compelled many countries across the globe to outpour their solidarity then. While few aided by consigning life-saving medical equipment to India, others mourned our losses with gestures.

COVID-19 figures in India

India recorded 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. On July 2, the country became number 3 in the world to witness a total of over 4 lakh COVID-19 deaths after the USA and Brazil. India's coronavirus death toll climbed the 4,00,312 mark behind the USA's 6.05 lakh and Brazil's 5.2 lakh.

46,617 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours.