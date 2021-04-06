COVID-19: Centre Stresses On RT-PCR Testing; Raises Concerns Over Punjab, Chhattisgarh

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed on Tuesday, April 6, that seven of the top ten districts in the country with the most active Coronavirus cases are situated in Maharashtra, one each in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi. Speaking at a press conference, Bhushan said, "Of the top 10 districts having most of the active COVID-19 cases, seven districts are from Maharashtra, one from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi each."

Concerns over the situation in Chhattisgarh

The Health Secretary added that the death tolls recorded in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are extremely alarming. "In Punjab, around 4.5% of deaths are reported due to COVID. Compared to Punjab, active cases and death toll are very low in Delhi and Haryana. It is satisfactory that share of RT-PCR tests in average daily tests has increased to 76 per cent in Punjab." opined Bhushan. READ | Pune traders, hoteliers oppose Maha govt's COVID-19 guidelines

He expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Chhattisgarh as it is a small state, but the number of COVID-19 cases is constantly increasing. “Despite being a small state, it reports 6 per cent of total COVID cases and 3 per cent of total deaths in the country. The condition of Chhattisgarh has deteriorated in the second wave of infections,” he added.

'Increased death toll in Chandigarh and Chattisgarh raises concern'

Bhushan stated, "Of all the active cases in the country, 58 per cent of active cases are in Maharashtra. 34 per cent of the total deaths have been reported in Maharashtra." He explained, "We have suggested the state governments to increase the percentage of RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests, which is reducing in Maharashtra in the last few weeks. Only 60% of total tests were done through the RT-PCR method in Maharashtra last week. We suggest states take it to 70% or above." READ | Centre defends COVID-19 inoculation age bar; says aim is to vaccinate those 'who need it'

In Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, the central government has already deployed 50 high-level multidisciplinary public health teams. They will visit 30 Maharashtra districts, 11 Chhattisgarh districts, and nine Punjab districts. The teams deputed in the states will assist the state health department and district administrations in surveillance, monitoring, and containment measures. They will send regular reports to the state government and the Union health ministry, Bhushan noted.

In the span of the last 24 hours, India recorded over 96,000 cases and 440 deaths taking the total death toll to 1,65,547. There are currently 7,88,223 active cases across the country. The cumulative number of cases has reached 1,26,86,049. However, as many as 1,17,32,279 people have recovered from the deadly infection.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI)