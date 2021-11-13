COVID-19: Centre Targets 90% 1st Dose Vaccination By November 30; No Booster Dose For Now

In a key development, India is aiming at achieving 90% 1st dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage of adults by November 30 under the aegis of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' initiative. Launched on November 3, this month-long campaign is focusing on the door-to-door vaccination of those yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue. Speaking during an online discussion on this campaign, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani stated that the government was targeting maximum second dose coverage as well.

"Health workers will knock at every door, check, inspire & motivate under 'Har Ghar Dastak'. Every individual has a role, we've requested NGOs too. By 30th November we should reach our goal. We have 3 vaccines Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V," Manohar Agnani said. On this occasion, he ruled out the possibility of introducing the COVID-19 booster dose at present.

Right now we are focusing on vaccination for adults: Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, to ANI when asked about booster dose, during online interactive session on the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.#COVID19



COVID-19 vaccination in India

At present, there are 1,37,416 active novel coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,38,14,080 patients have recovered and 4,62,690 deaths have been reported. The improvement in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the rapid progress in vaccination. The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2 February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from 1 March.

While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from 1 April, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on 1 May. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore novel coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

As per sources, at least 80% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 38% have got jabbed twice. Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of doses administered in India followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. A total of 75,01,82,193 persons have been inoculated whereas 36,42,41,160 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.