COVID-19: Centre To Hold Vaccine Workshop For Chief Medical Officers Ere Booster Roll-out

With a few days left for commencing the drive for vaccinating children and further administering COVID-19 booster doses to the frontline workers and senior citizens, the Union Health Ministry is expected to hold a virtual workshop of Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) on Tuesday. The virtual session is likely to begin at 11:30 AM.

According to officials, the workshop specifically organised for the Chief Medical Officers from across the states will hold discussions on the strategies which will be implemented for carrying out the vaccination drive for children between the age of 15 to 18 years and booster shots for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens above the age of 60 with comorbidities. Along with that, strategies will be also communicated to the CMOs accordingly.

Health ministry issues guidelines for vaccinating children against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday also issued a series of comprehensive guidelines for starting vaccinations for children and booster shots for healthcare, frontline workers, and senior citizens above the age of 60. This came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced about administering COVID-19 vaccines to children as well as booster shots for the healthcare workers.

As per the issued guidelines, healthcare and frontline workers who have received both of their previous doses of vaccinations will receive the third dose from January 10, 2022. Along with that, the prioritisation and sequencing of the third dose will be based on the completion of 9 months from the administration of the second dose.

Furthermore, the process of registration for children on the Cowin app is similar to that of the adults on the platform and besides their national identity cards, students can also use their class 10 ID cards for registration.

Image: PTI