COVID-19: Centre To Ramp Up Medical Infrastructure For States With High Number Of Cases

The Centre will be working with the states with high COVID-19 cases and hotspots to ramp up the medical infrastructure over the next two months. This was decided on Saturday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The meeting saw a focus on the need to augment treatment and the management of Coronavirus patients. Further, the senior officials also discussed the challenges being faced and the need to scale-up the level of testing, the number of COVID beds in hospitals, and handle the peak surge of daily cases effectively.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vinod Paul, Member of NITI Aayog & Convenor of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan who was also present at the meeting, presented a detailed view on the current status and likely scenario of coronavirus cases in the future. With over three lakh cases, India now stands as the fourth worst-affected country across the globe.

Read: PM Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting; directs officials to enhance testing, health infra

PM-CM meet on June 16-17: Sources

Sources have reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all state Chief Ministers in two parts on June 16 and June 17 amid '/Unlock 1'. PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with CMs of 21 states / UTs on 16 June - Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Block, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya Mizoram, A&N Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep.

Read: COVID-19: Global cases cross 77 lakh mark, US worst hit with over 20 lakh cases

Meanwhile, on a consecutive day, he will hold talks with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, Telangana, and Odisha. These 15 states have a higher number of Coronavirus cases and have a sizable population.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases cross 3-lakh mark; govt expands COVID symptoms

Read: Uttarakhand CM reviews COVID-19 situation, directs officials to audit every COVID death