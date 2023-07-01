COVID-19 Centres ‘scam’: IAS Officer Jaiswal Appears Before ED, Leaves After 10 Hours

IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the jumbo COVID centres set up by Mumbai civic body BMC during the pandemic.

He was seen entering the ED office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai around 11.30 am, and left around 9.45 pm, ten hours later.

He told reporters while leaving that he fully cooperated with the investigation and answered all the questions. He had not been summoned again by the ED as of now, but would remain present if required, Jaiswal said.

He could not appear before the agency earlier because of ill-health, he added.

The central agency, which investigates offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, had on June 21 raided 15 places in the city.

The IAS officer had served as an additional commissioner in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The ED recovered jewellery worth nearly Rs 2.4 crore, Rs 68 lakh cash and property-related documents during those raids, officials had said.

The ED raids of last week were conducted in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against businessman Sujit Patkar, who is believed to be a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Patkar and his three partners have been accused of fraudulently bagging BMC contracts for managing COVID-19 field hospitals.

On June 26, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan was questioned by the agency for more than eight hours in connection with the case. Chavan identifies himself as a secretary of the Shiv Sena led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, its youth wing, on his social media handle.