COVID-19 Scare: Chandigarh Bans All Types Of Large Gatherings Till March 31

With increasing fear over the Coronavirus pandemic, Chandigarh Administration on Monday banned all social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people till March 31.

Earlier in the day, the Chandigarh Administration Health Department canceled the leaves of Medical/Paramedical and Ministerial staff in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Health and Family Welfare had earlier declared Coronavirus as an epidemic in the Union Territory. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city so far, however, Punjab has reported one positive case of the deadly virus and the measures across the state have heightened since.

COVID-19 declared an epidemic in Chandigarh

After Maharashtra, the Chandigarh Administration's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday declared the outbreak of Coronavirus as an epidemic. As per reports, the authorities have issued several regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19 under Section 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

Reportedly, under the Act, all hospitals in the region have been directed to create special wards for the screening of suspected Coronavirus cases. Along with it, all government and private hospitals in the region have been directed to record the travel history of the suspected cases.

On March 7, the Chandigarh Administrator, VP Badnore had suspended the bio-metric attendance system in government/private institutions until further notice.

Issuing a notification, the administration had said, "The Chandigarh Administration has taken all measures with regard to containment measures being taken to avoid the spread of said disease by setting up 24X7 helpline, dedicated ambulance and fully equipped isolation wards in all the three hospitals namely GMSH-16, GMCH-32& PGIMER."

