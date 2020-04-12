COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Hospital Contributes Ration Packets To 'Donation On Wheels'

Taking matters a notch further, a hospital in Chhattisgarh has now pledged ration for 'Donation on Wheels', which is the state government's initiative of providing food to the poor people stranded amid the lockdown. In a recent announcement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a campaign 'Donation on Wheels' where ration packets would be delivered to the underprivileged right at their doorstep.

Bal Gopal Hospital of Raipur which has pledged rations for 'Donation on Wheels' has also announced its decision to provide free food to the family of patients who come in for treatment. "People who are financially strained are facing difficulty during the lockdown, so we felt that we should also contribute to the society," said Dr Ashok, Hospital Director.

"Right from the first day of the lockdown, we are giving free food to both patients and their family members, which include rice, vegetable, a complete diet. Around 150 people are covered under this initiative," he added.

Chhattisgarh CM's appeal to PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged the Prime Minister to allow economic activities within the states. Baghel reasoned that during the lockdown period, the sector of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) has been suffering severely. Seven more persons, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 25 on Sunday.

(With Agency Inputs)