COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 1,008 cases, 7 deaths; active tally drops below 10,000

Raipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,219 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 11,43,994, while seven more deaths raised the toll to 13,978, an official said.

The state's daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.69 per cent, a drop from 3.29 per cent on Wednesday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,20,119 after 129 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,570 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 9,897, he said.

"Durg recorded 115 cases, followed by Raipur 113, Bilaspur 106, Rajnandgaon 76, Dhamtari 52, Korba 48 and Raigarh 28 among other districts," the official said.

With 37,448 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,66,37,426, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,43,994, new cases 1,008, death toll 13,978, recovered 11,20,119, active cases 9,897, today tests 37,448, total tests 1,66,37,426. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)