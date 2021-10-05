COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 13 New Cases, Zero Death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,425 on Tuesday with the addition of 13 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,568, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,637 after 8 people were discharged from hospitals, while 17 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 220 active cases.

Bilaspur district recorded the maximum 4 new cases. No fresh cases were reported in 22 districts, including Raipur and Durg, he said.

With 22,591 swab samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 13,198,838, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,425, new cases 13, death toll 13,568, recovered 9,91,637, active cases 220, total tests 13,198,838.

