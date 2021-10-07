COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 15 new cases, zero death; active tally at 210

Raipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,440 on Wednesday with the addition of 15 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the case, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,568, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,662 after 9 people were discharged from hospitals, while 16 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 210 active cases.

"Three districts, including Durg, recorded three new cases each, while Raipur district saw 2 cases. Four districts recorded one case each. No fresh cases were reported in the remaining 20 districts," the official said.

With 15,268 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 13,214,106, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,440, new cases 15, death toll 13,568, recovered 9,91,662, active cases 210, total tests 13,214,106. PTI COR RSY RSY

