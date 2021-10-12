COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 16 New Cases, No Fresh Death; Active Tally At 190

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,570 on Tuesday with the addition of 16 new cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,570, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,810 after 9 people were discharged from hospitals, while 13 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 190 active cases.

"Bilaspur district recorded 4 new cases, while Janjgir-Champa district saw 3 cases. Two districts, including Durg, reported 2 cases each and five districts, one of them Raipur, recorded 1 case each," he said.

With 20,756 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 13,330,720, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,570, new cases 16, death toll 13,570, recovered 9,91,810, active cases 190, total tests 13,330,720.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)