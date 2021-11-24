COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 19 new cases, no death; active tally at 310

Raipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,635 on Wednesday after 19 new cases were detected, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,593, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,732 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals, while 22 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 310 active cases.

"Durg recorded 7 new cases, Raipur 5 and Jashpur 3 cases among districts. No fresh cases were reported from 21 districts," he said.

With 24,306 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,41,36,863, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,635, new cases 19, death toll 13,593, recovered 9,92,732, active cases 310, total tests 1,41,36,863. PTI COR RSY RSY

